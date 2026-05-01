Questions raised over Fox’s conduct in campaign clash

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

RICK Fox is facing questions over his conduct and temperament after a viral video showed him lunging at a man during a heated campaign confrontation.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Sheria King also denied the former NBA star’s claim that a man was charged for threatening him, prompting his behaviour.

The video, widely circulated online yesterday after an incident on Wednesday, captures a dispute involving Mr Fox and members of his campaign team over tent placement. It shows a man, dressed in a blue-and-yellow long-sleeve shirt, telling Mr Fox’s team that he had reserved a specific spot.

After the man dismissed Mr Fox’s question about whether his argument aligned with the rules, saying “I don’t give a (expletive) about the rules,” Mr Fox aggressively lunged at him and was restrained by his campaign manager Carlyle Bethel, who struggled to contain him as tensions escalated.

As he was being held back, Mr Fox, hoping to become Garden Hills’ new MP, shouted, “Yall ain't nothing but a bunch of bullies,” while others on both sides exchanged words.

At one point, Mr Fox flung Mr Bethel off him, demanding he let go. He then turned toward the camera, flexed his muscles and said: “Right here for y'all, all day long, right here.”

The footage shows Mr Fox repeatedly calling those involved “bullies” as shouting continued between both groups.

Responding to the incident, Mr Fox told reporters the video does not capture what led up to the confrontation and sought to frame his actions as a response to threats.

He alleged that the man involved was “being belligerent and swearing and threatening people’s lives,” including threats against him and his campaign manager.

Mr Fox maintained that this context was missing from the video.

“That context is not in that video, but I will tell you some people are used to, at this time of year, being bullies in the area,” he said.

He insisted he would not tolerate threats against his team, repeating: “We’re not standing for that. We’re not standing for that.”

Mr Fox said his reaction was driven by a need to protect those around him.

“If you’re going to swear and threaten people’s lives, then I’m going to react. I’m going to defend my team. I’m going to defend myself. I’m going to defend anybody who is in the area,” he said.

He described the situation as “dangerous” and said law enforcement brought it under control.

“The police got on the scene, were able to handle that, and that gentleman has been charged,” he said.

Police, however, said no one was arrested in connection with the incident, contradicting Mr Fox’s claim. There was also no evidence presented to support his assertion that someone threatened his life or the life of his campaign manager.

The confrontation drew international attention after it was carried by US entertainment outlet TMZ, which described it as a campaign dispute that escalated following a disagreement over tent placement.