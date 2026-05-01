‘We just need a change’: Voters vent at advance poll

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

VOTERS at yesterday’s advanced poll delivered a blunt verdict on the state of the country, with dissatisfaction dominating many conversations and calls for change centred on cost of living, healthcare, immigration and governance.

Several voters said they are unhappy with the direction of the country and believe key issues affecting daily life are not being addressed.

One voter argued that younger people should play a greater role in politics and that longstanding political figures should step aside.

Another voter said they were not satisfied and felt that the concerns of ordinary people are being overlooked, supporting a change in government in hopes of greater accountability and solutions that improve lives.

Healthcare emerged as a major concern for some, with one voter saying: “My biggest problem right now is just illegals and the healthcare system.”

They described long wait times at Princess Margaret Hospital and said, “I aint going to PMH. If you pay me, I ain’t going.” The voter pointed to a personal account involving a neighbour who died after seeking treatment, underscoring distrust in the public healthcare system.

Others focused on governance and leadership standards.

Patrice Bain, of Elizabeth, said the country needs “good governance, honesty, truth,” and leaders who can “live by example,” adding she is not satisfied with the direction of the country and believes the system is broken.

Cost of living pressures were also raised, with Antonae Burrows saying wages need to increase and that frontline services require better support, adding simply that “We just need a change.”

Some voters expressed frustration across multiple issues rather than focusing on a single concern.

Cynthia Sealy said, “All of them, I can't pick no one because all of them seem to be out of order,” and urged politicians to remember why they were elected and who put them in office.

Immigration and border control were also highlighted.

Arlene Mackey, a St James resident, said, “Too much illegal foreigners, and I feel as though they need to guard our borders better,” while also calling for more Bahamians to be recruited into the defence force and police force.

However, she said both major parties have fallen short on the issue and declined to single out one administration for blame.

Not all voters shared the prevailing dissatisfaction.

William Adderley said he had no complaints about the direction of the country, while Veronica Bowleg said she was “quite satisfied” and supported the current leadership.

“A good leadership just like what going on now. Good leadership in the right direction and we are going in the right direction right now and I ain't changing it,” she said.