OPM defends US lobbyists

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Prime Minister has defended the government’s use of US-based public affairs advisers after a report by the Miami Herald detailed lobbying arrangements valued at $120,000 involving figures linked to Donald Trump.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister said retaining such advisers is “a standard, transparent way for governments of all sizes to ensure their perspectives are heard at the highest levels in US policy debates.”

"The United States is our country’s closest and most consequential partner. Decisions made in Washington affect our economy, border security, migration, financial services, tourism, investment, and national security," the OPM statement read.

The response follows a Miami Herald report that the Davis administration engaged conservative lobbyist and Trump ally Roger Stone and MAGA influencer Coreco “CJ” Pearson on monthly retainers worth $100,000 and $20,000 respectively, according to filings with the US Department of Justice.

The report said the advisers were registered under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires disclosure of lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

Without addressing individuals named in the report, the OPM said its advisers’ role is to “represent Bahamian interests with policymakers, media, and key stakeholders inside the United States” and to advocate on issues including economic policy, border security, tourism and national security.

The OPM added that more than 500 foreign advisers are registered under FARA, representing countries globally, including in the Caribbean.

The Miami Herald report linked the lobbying efforts to broader geopolitical tensions, including US concerns about Chinese-backed projects in The Bahamas.

The OPM statement read: “Ensuring that Bahamian interests are represented by advocates positioned to make a difference is an important responsibility of government.

“The Government of The Bahamas will continue to take every reasonable step to ensure that Bahamian interests are represented wherever decisions affecting our country are made,” the statement said.