FNM denies role in billboard mocking the prime minister

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A BILLBOARD mocking Prime Minister Philip Davis over a supposed wet spot on his pants drew fierce political backlash over the weekend, with Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell calling it a “serious personal attack” and urging that it be reported to police and removed.

The sign, which circulated on social media, features an image of Mr Davis alongside the phrases “Choose progress? Can’t manage himself?” and “How can he manage our economy?”

It also includes a speech bubble reading “Oops… I did it again!” and a magnified image highlighting the prime minister’s crotch area, where what appears to be a wet spot can be seen.

Speaking at a PLP rally in Bimini, Mr Mitchell accused the Free National Movement of turning to negative campaigning because it had no ideas or policies.

“The Free National Movement has run out of ideas. They have no policies. So what they're doing now is throwing mud and everything and the kitchen sink,” he said.

“There is a nasty poster, which they put up in Nassau today, and someone ought to report these people for their criminal behavior to the police and ensure that that nasty poster is taken down.”

“It is a serious personal attack against the leader of our party. It has no place in Bahamian politics, and the sign should be removed.”

However, the FNM denied any role in the billboard, saying in a social media post that it was not printed, sanctioned or approved by the party.

“The Free National Movement is aware of viral images displaying ageist and offensive messaging about Prime Minister Davis. This billboard was not printed, sanctioned or approved by our organization, and we condemn its content in its entirety,” the party said.