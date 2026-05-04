Fox apologises to team but not to the PLP

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Garden Hills candidate Rick Fox apologised to his family and campaign team for his conduct during a recent advanced polling confrontation, but said he would not apologise to the Progressive Liberal Party.

On Saturday, Mr Fox addressed criticism of his behaviour after a viral video showed him being restrained during a heated exchange at the Kendall GL Isaacs Gym, a day before advanced polling took place there.

“I want to apologise to my family here or anywhere in The Bahamas if they are meeting the enforcer, the defender, the facilitator for the first time,” Mr Fox said. “That may not be the most desired first impression.”

He also apologised to his campaign team and Carlyle Bethel, who was seen holding him back in the video.

“I want to apologise to my team, but I also want to thank them for being there as they have been for the last four months,” he said.

However, Mr Fox drew a sharp line when it came to the governing party.

“I want to apologise to the PLP for absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing,” he said.

The remarks came after footage circulated online showing a dispute over tent placement escalating at the gym. In the video, a man tells Mr Fox and his team to move and responds with an expletive when Mr Fox asked about the rules.

Mr Fox then moves toward the man and is restrained by Mr Bethel as both sides trade words.

In an earlier interview, Mr Fox said the video did not show what led to the confrontation. He alleged that the man had been aggressive and had threatened him and members of his team.

He said police were present, intervened and removed the man. Mr Fox also said he was informed the person had been charged.

However, police later told The Tribune that no one was arrested in connection with the incident.

At the rally, he cast his conduct as part of a long-standing instinct to defend others, describing himself as someone who has “fought for right to defend his teammates, to defend the people he loves and the country he cares about”.







