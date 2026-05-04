Mitchell tells PLPs ‘give more vouchers’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has urged the Progressive Liberal Party to “give out more vouchers,” becoming the first government official to publicly defend the distribution of Treasury-funded gift certificates in Abaco under the names of election candidates and party officials who do not work for the government.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has avoided addressing the controversy, and other PLPs have privately expressed disbelief that more than $200k in public funds were used in this way, making Mr Mitchell’s position stand out even in the context of his party.

The attachment of party candidates and officials who do not work for the government to Treasury-funded vouchers raises questions about whether public assistance crossed into electioneering. The Parliamentary Elections Act makes it an offence to give, offer or fund gifts, money or other benefits to influence voters or secure a candidate’s return to Parliament.

Speaking at a PLP rally in Bimini on Saturday night, Mr Mitchell dismissed opposition criticism and said Abaco residents cared more about receiving assistance than the political names attached to the vouchers.

“Duane Sands is an amazing fella, he is complaining because vouchers were being given out in Abaco and he says the PLP is connected in giving out those vouchers,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Well, let me ask you this, you think the people in Abaco care whose name was on the voucher? They want the vouchers, they want the help, that’s all that’s necessary, and I’m happy the PLP is connected with giving out the vouchers. Give out more vouchers, the more vouchers you give out, the better.

“Duane Sands now is complaining about giving out vouchers but remember this is the fella who when Frank Smith was brought before the courts, what did the judge say, he was a man that gave a contract for millions of dollars to the chief witness,” Mr Mitchell said.

“And why do you think he did that?

“He has no complaint to make about giving out vouchers and trying to influence voters.”

Mr Mitchell said there was nothing improper about the voucher distribution, arguing that the opposition was trying to intimidate the PLP into stopping its work.

“The fact is, ladies and gentlemen, there is no offence connected with it.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard has accused the Davis administration of breaking the law by using public funds to distribute gift certificates bearing the names of PLP election candidates, calling the matter “egregious” and urging that charges be brought.

Chris Lleida, chief executive officer of Premier Importers, said the certificates were issued at the Ministry of Finance’s request.



