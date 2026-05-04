Mother of missing teen condemns political use of missing son’s photo

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of missing teenager Devin Isaacs has condemned a circulating social media post that used an old photo of her son in a Progressive Liberal Party shirt, saying the image was taken in 2022 and that her child should not be dragged into election-season politics.

Tashana Thompson said she was outraged when she saw the post, which circulated over the weekend from an unofficial Facebook account called Bahamas Royal. Devin has been missing for almost two years.

She said the photo was taken in 2022, when Devin volunteered at Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle’s back-to-school event.

“Honestly, I’m physically, mentally, emotionally drained and weary,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “God sees and knows it all. I hate how they're using my child.”

Ms Thompson described the post as inhumane and insane. She said she does not know who is behind the account, but wants the post removed.

The Bahamas Royal post claimed that a vote for Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was putting children at risk. It included defamatory comments accusing the Progressive Liberal Party of grooming young men and alleged that Devin had been sexually assaulted. No evidence was provided.

Devin turned 18 last year.

He was 16 when he vanished from his home in May 2024. Four days later, police issued a Marco’s Alert.

In July 2024, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander released CCTV footage showing a car parked two houses away from Devin’s home shortly after midnight. The footage showed Devin leaving, briefly returning, and then walking off again towards Carmichael Road.

Additional footage later showed him near the Rubis Service Station on Carmichael Road, heading west alone.

Police suggested from the outset that Devin may have run away, but Ms Thompson has always rejected that theory. She believes, without evidence, that her son is being held against his will.

She said she will not stop searching for him.

Now that Devin is legally an adult, the family’s anguish has deepened. His mother fears that even if he is found, authorities face less urgency in ensuring his return.