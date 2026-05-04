PM: New airport to drive Cat Island trade, tourism

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister says the opening of Arthur’s Town airport will bring “more people, more trade and more opportunity” to Cat Island as the Government advances its strategy of deploying infrastructure investment to drive economic growth across the Family Islands.

Speaking at the airport’s commissioning ceremony, Philip Davis KC said the upgraded facility is intended to expand access and unlock new economic activity, while placing responsibility on residents to shape how that growth unfolds.

“Yes, the opening of this airport will bring more people, more trade and more opportunity, but it is up to you, the people of Cat Island, to determine how you wish to expand that community, how you wish to share that tranquillity, and how you wish to seize those opportunities,” he said.

Mr Davis, who is also the MP for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, framed the project as a long-term investment in the island’s future. “All that I’m looking forward to is that a good foundation is laid for the future. This is about the future, so my grandkids can be here to enjoy what I left behind,” he added.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said the Arthur’s Town airport forms part of a wider push to transform economic prospects across The Bahamas. “It’s more than an airport. This is a gateway to economic renaissance for this part of Cat Island,” he said.

“This is the kind of investment that changes how people live, how they travel, how they do business and how they see the future of their own island. This airport is a major transformation.”

Mr Cooper said the project is one element of what he described as The Bahamas’ most ambitious airport development drive.“This is part of the most aggressive and historic airport development programme this country has ever seen, and across our Family Islands, our administration has delivered new terminals,” he said.

Mr Cooper added that such infrastructure is central to expanding tourism and business activity. “These are not just airports. These are lifelines and engines for opportunity. They help our people move more easily. They help our visitors arrive more safely. They help our businesses grow. They help tourism to thrive,” he said.

Mr Cooper also pointed to immediate airlift gains, noting that international service will begin shortly. “Here in Arthur’s Town, you will see landing here your first international service every Tuesday and every Thursday. Makers Air will land here directly from Florida on May 12,” he said.

Clay Sweeting, minister of works and Family Island affairs, said the project represents a shift in how infrastructure is delivered to Family Island communities.

“Today is not just an opening of an airport. It’s about opening opportunities, because for far too long, Family Island communities like Arthur’s Town have had to work around infrastructure. Today, we are building infrastructure that works for you,” said Mr Sweeting.

He said the airport will improve connectivity and quality of life for residents. “This airport means easier access. It means safer travel. It means greater connection to the rest of the country and the world,” Mr Sweeting added.







