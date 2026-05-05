Bail denied in mother’s death

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused in the fatal shooting of a young mother while she and her three-day-old child were inside a car on Finlayson Street last January has had his latest bail appeal rejected.

Davan Brennen, 32, was denied bail on charges of murder and abetment to murder by Justices of Appeal Milton Evans, Gregory Smith and Gregory Hilton.

Brennen was previously denied bail by Supreme Court Justice Neil Braithwaite, who found that no bail conditions could address concerns about public safety and the accused’s safety because of the risk of retaliatory killings.

Prosecutors allege that the defendant shot and killed 23-year-old Philierica Sands as she slept inside her pink Honda Fit on January 26, 2025. The victim’s infant child was in the car at the time.

Brennen claimed Justice Braithwaite erred in denying bail by failing to give sufficient weight to what he described as a lack of evidence against him. He also submitted that he had no previous convictions and said he would be disadvantaged in preparing his defence if denied bail. He said he wanted to provide for his family, including his young child, and noted that he worked as an Aliv technician before his incarceration.

Brennen claimed his voluntary bill of indictment did not contain any evidence to support the charges.

Erica Duncombe-Ingraham, for the prosecution, objected to bail.

The prosecution said reputed gang leader Mario Brown was killed in the Kemp Road area on the day of the murder. Prosecutors said Brennen lived in the same area as Brown and that CCTV footage showed an Aliv van as part of a convoy in the Finlayson Street area when shots were fired.

The prosecution said Brennen admitted during a police interview that he knew Brown and drove the van in the areas in question. However, Brennen denied being part of a convoy or participating in a plan to avenge Brown’s death.

Brennen claimed he was only giving a friend a ride at the time of the incident and said the friend used his phone to contact Mario Stuart.

The prosecution said Stuart has since been charged with murder and admitted being a lookout during the incident.

Although Brennen claimed he did not know other vehicles were following him, prosecutors said his passenger told him he knew the people in the other vehicles and that they were following him.

The Justices of Appeal found that Justice Braithwaite considered all relevant factors and made no errors. Brennen’s bail appeal was dismissed.

Murrio Ducille KC and Brian Bastian represented the accused.



