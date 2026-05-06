Jaida Williams: Bahamas feels 'like a second home'

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ANYTIME she gets an opportunity to skip over from her hometown in Miami, Florida, Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball assistant coach Jaida Williams said she takes advantage of it.

"I’ve been coming to The Bahamas my entire life. I was born and raised in Miami, and with my Bahamian ancestry, this has always felt like a second home,” she said. "From a young age, I travelled here often, and over the years I’ve even competed in several basketball tournaments in Nassau.

"It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world to me. The beaches are unmatched, and the food is exceptional. Every visit, I make it a point to enjoy the local cuisine, especially the conch, prepared every way possible.”

Williams, now in her second season as an assistant to head coach Krista Gerlich after she served as the head coach of the Texas A&M International University Dustdevils from 2024-2025, is here to get in some rest and relaxation during the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s recruiting showdown period, one of the few times that they get to step away from the game.

"It’s been a long, demanding year for us,” Williams said. "We started early last spring preparing for the World University Games in Germany, where we competed and earned a silver medal. After a short break, we went straight into our season and haven’t slowed down since.”

Not only is Williams taking in the scenic view, but she’s also here to get to know the climate in which one of their recruits - Bahamian Rhema Collins - comes from after she made the transition from Florida International University to Texas Tech during the transfer porter.

"With the transfer portal opening, we also worked to complete our roster, including signing Bahamian native Rhema Collins, which made this trip even more meaningful,” Williams said. "This is really our first true break in nearly 10 months, so I wanted to come somewhere special. The Bahamas felt like the perfect place to recharge - spending time on the beach, reading, and just resetting before the next season begins.”

Collins, a 21-year-old six-foot, 2-inch forward, is coming off a sensational season at FIU where she was a three-time Conference USA Player of the Week, the CUSA Player of the Year, CUSA Newcomer of the Year, a first team All-CUSA selection and a member of the CUSA All-Defensive team. "We’re really excited about adding Rhema to our programme.

“I felt coach Gerlich and our staff were the right fit to help elevate her game to the professional level,” Williams said.

"She brings outstanding rebounding, a strong inside-outside presence, and a high level of versatility. That skill set fits seamlessly into our system on both ends of the floor, where we value players who can impact the game in multiple ways.”

During the recruiting shutdown, Williams said NCAA rules won’t allow them to work out with their players. So she’s just using the trip here to unwind and enjoy the Bahamian cultural experience.

But she admitted that they are looking forward to the day when Collins comes to Texas Tech along with the other recruits they got in the transfer portal, including guards Destinee Hooks from New Mexico and Tahys Da Silva.

"With Rhema, it’s really about refining and sharpening - continuing to build consistency, footwork, and decision-making,” Williams said. "She already has a strong foundation, so now it’s about elevating the details that will help take her game to the next level."

While home, Collins will be working out with the Bahamas women's national basketball team, headed by coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin of Ole Miss, as they prepare for the CentroBasket Tournament during the summer.

Collins, incidentally, was recruited by McPhee-McCuin to play for Ole Miss, but she left after her first two seasons in college to join FIU last year where she flourished.