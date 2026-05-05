Man remanded over fatal shooting of young father

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of fatally shooting a young father outside his home on Mekel Close South Road in March was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Israel Albury, 20, and accomplices shot and killed Kenric Strachan, 24, outside his home on Mekel Close South while he was retrieving baby items from a vehicle around 3pm on March 28.

Strachan had celebrated his birthday three days earlier. He left behind two sons: an eight-month-old baby and a toddler who turned two in April.

Albury was not required to enter a plea to murder before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Albury was also told of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on September 17.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Gary Russell represented the accused.























