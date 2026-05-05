Police searching for two men who went missing during Exuma boat trip

POLICE are searching for two men who went missing during a boating trip near Exuma on Sunday.

The men were among seven people aboard a 40-foot smack vessel near Highbourne Cay.

According to reports, four men left the vessel to go diving while two others entered the water to swim near the cay and a nearby shallow sandbar.

Those remaining on board later saw the two swimmers drifting south-east toward open waters.

The captain raised the anchor and attempted to reach them but lost sight of the pair.

A distress call was issued via VHF radio, and the crew assessed tidal conditions before conducting an extensive search of the surrounding area for several hours. However, the men were not found.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force were alerted and are now conducting sea searches as investigations continue.



