RBDF seize $6.4m worth of marijuana after high seas chase

A JOINT operation with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and its US counterparts led to the seizure of an estimated $6.4m worth of suspected marijuana yesterday after a high seas chase that ended 38 miles southwest of Andros.

Lieutenant Darius Adams, RBDF public relations officer, said the drug runners’ vessel was first detected by the US Coast Guard 11 miles west of Duncan Town, Ragged Island.

The agency alerted the force, who later intercepted the vessel.

“HMBS Kamalame would have spotted this vessel at 12:45am this morning, and after about an hour chase in hot pursuit, we've sent out the sea boat. We also sent out warning shots to get the vessel to stop,” Lt Adams added.

Officers eventually apprehended the vessel, arresting two Bahamian men and seizing 66 bales of suspected hydroponic marijuana.

Officers suspect the drug was heading to New Providence, but could not confirm their point of origin.