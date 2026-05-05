Woman charged in near-fatal attack

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of aiding and abetting in the near-fatal shooting of a bus driver and another man on Baillou Hill Road last week was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Megan Taylor, 23, aided and abetted the attempted murders of Shaquawn Bowe and Mario Charitie at 11.30am on April 28.

The victims, a bus driver and a male passenger, stopped the bus after they allegedly saw Taylor standing on a corner. Taylor is reportedly the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims.

While one of the victims was speaking to her, a male assailant allegedly emerged from the side of a nearby house and opened fire. The bus driver was shot and treated in the hospital.

Taylor was not required to enter a plea to two counts of abetment to attempted murder before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

She was told her matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Taylor was also told of her right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

She was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of her voluntary bill of indictment on September 17.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Gary Russell represented the accused.