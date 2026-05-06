Davis calls FNM unfit while Pintard promises honesty

By LEANDRA ROLLE

and KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporters

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard sharpened their attacks on each other in the final stretch of the campaign, with Mr Davis accusing the opposition of being unfit to govern and Mr Pintard promising “humble” and honest leadership if the FNM wins next week’s general election.

Speaking at a Progressive Liberal Party rally on Gladstone Road on Monday, Mr Davis framed the May 12 election as a choice between continued national development under the PLP and what he called a backward “reset” under the FNM.

“These are serious times, and the country needs serious, competent people,” Mr Davis said. “But the FNM has a collection of people with serious anger management issues.”

“They cannot control themselves. They are not fit for politics.”

Mr Davis pointed to past altercations involving opposition members, including incidents in Parliament and disputes at FNM headquarters, as he argued that the party lacked the temperament required to govern.

“Remember them brawling in the House of Assembly, breaking up the place, injuring policeman and being dragged out belly up?” he said. “And remember them brawling in the parking lot of the FNM headquarters, then suing each other in the courts?”

He also attacked Mr Pintard’s leadership, saying: “Captain Pintard is not up to the job. The FNM ship is sinking.”

Mr Davis criticised the opposition’s platform, saying the party repeatedly claims to have plans without explaining them. He dismissed two proposals he attributed to the FNM — a $200 monthly payment to single mothers and the introduction of a national lottery — as inadequate.

“The only real plan they have is to try to win,” Mr Davis said. “They are prepared to lie, cheat or steal in order to do it.”

The prime minister also revisited the FNM’s record in office, claiming the party left the economy in poor condition and pointing to a reported credit rating downgrade during its tenure. He contrasted that with what he described as improvements under his administration, including upgrades to the country’s credit rating.

“We run on our record, while they run from their record,” he said.

Mr Davis said the PLP’s “Blueprint for Progress” focuses on expanding education, job opportunities and access to home ownership. He said the plan centres on creating opportunities “to learn, to earn and to own,” including skills training, housing programmes and support for small businesses.

Mr Pintard, meanwhile, used an FNM rally in the Berry Islands on Monday to cast his party as a cleaner and more accountable alternative to the PLP, pledging that an FNM government would govern with humility and honesty.

“We are here tonight to say that we will govern with humility,” he said. “We don't believe we're better than anybody else. Our hands will not be in the cookie jar. Well, the truth of the matter is, the PLP done tief the cookie jar too. But the bottom line is, we intend to govern with honesty.”

Mr Pintard said an FNM administration would not travel abroad using taxpayer money without reporting back on what was achieved.

He also promised a new healthcare system, including the hiring of 100 additional doctors and more than 200 nurses. He said an FNM government would restore banking services to the Family Islands and expand opportunities for young people.

The FNM leader also criticised PLP candidates, including the island’s former MP, accusing him of failing to deliver and showing little interest in working for the people. He contrasted them with FNM candidate Carlton Bowleg, whom he described as a man of the people willing to work for the island.

Mr Pintard urged voters not to be impressed by the extravagance of PLP rallies, saying the same leaders who neglected supporters in the past would do so again.

“Phillip is really ready for retirement,” he said. “He's fresh out of ideas. He's fresh out of energy and the problem is, Philip has not done a good job presiding over your finances. “

“The PLP does count how we used to count when we were children. They does go like one for you, three for me.”

Mr Bowleg argued that residents in the Berry Islands have seen little benefit despite reported increases in visitor arrivals.

“Why if your economy here in the Berry Islands is booming, you are still struggling. If the visitors are pouring in, then why aren't the Small Business benefiting? If growth is happening, then why in the world are you feeling left out Berry islands,” he said.

He asked residents if they had had enough and said: “Come May 12th, we’re going to take our country back.”











