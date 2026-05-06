Fire crews tackle two blazes including fire near FNM HQ

FIREFIGHTERS responded to two separate blaze incidents within 24 hours, including a Tuesday afternoon fire involving derelict vehicles off Mackey Street and a late-night residential fire in Imperial Park that left one man with minor injuries.

The first incident occurred around 12.42pm on Tuesday at a mechanic shop off Mackey Street near Checkers Café and the Free National Movement headquarters. Authorities said the fire involved derelict vehicles and was not considered major.

In a statement, FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands said: “We are aware of the fire and want to reassure everyone that our headquarters is safe and fully intact. The incident is taking place at a nearby building, and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

The previous night, on Monday, police and fire crews responded to a structural fire at a residence on Inspiration Road in Imperial Park shortly after 10.30pm. Officers from the Fire Services arrived to find a single-storey white home and a nearby vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control; however, the southern portion of the home sustained extensive heat damage. A yellow Corvette, licence plate number DD4975, was completely destroyed.

A 40-year-old man at the scene suffered minor burns to his right forearm and lower left leg. He was assessed by emergency medical personnel but declined transport to hospital.

Police said the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.



