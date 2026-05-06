Man who admits to separate knife, cutlass assaults sentenced to six months in prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted to separate knife and cutlass assaults was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday.

Michael Thompson, 36, and his accomplices assaulted Lindy Williams with a knife on Sumner Street on December 20, 2025.

Thompson also assaulted Hannah Miller with a cutlass on Mutton Fish Drive and caused an estimated $597.89 worth of damage to her 2013 grey Kia Sportage on February 10. He also stole $370 worth of car parts and bananas from Renardo McKenzie on Alocasia Avenue on December 11, 2025.

Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a dangerous instrument, damage and stealing before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

After being reprimanded for his repeated criminal behaviour, Thompson was sentenced to six months in prison for the assault charges. He must also compensate Ms Miller $597.89 or risk an additional six months in prison. He must compensate Mr McKenzie $370 or risk one month in prison.

Thompson must pay a $500 fine for the stealing charge or risk an additional two months in prison. He was informed of his right to appeal the sentence within seven days. Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bauld prosecuted the case.