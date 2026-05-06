Man who broke into church and stole laptop sentenced to one year in prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who broke into a church on Fire Trail Road West last Sunday and stole a laptop was sentenced to one year in prison.

Antone Dean, 45, and an accomplice broke into New Life Restoration Ministries around 3am on May 3, causing $250 worth of damage to a hurricane impact window.

Dean stole a silver HP laptop valued at $950.

The accused were caught entering the building on surveillance footage, and police quickly responded to the break-in and arrested them at the scene.

Dean pleaded guilty to shopbreaking, stealing and damage before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

A receiving charge against Dean was withdrawn.

Dean claimed that he did not steal anything and that his accomplice was responsible. He said he only held the ladder they used to enter the building.

Dean was sentenced to 12 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.