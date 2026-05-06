Man's 25-year rape sentence reduced by one year

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has had his 25-year rape sentence reduced by one year after the Court of Appeal found that the trial judge failed to acknowledge his remorse after conviction.

Christopher Forbes, 29, had his sentence reduced by Justices of Appeal Milton Evans, Bernard Turner and Gregory Smith.

Forbes raped a young woman in southern New Providence on May 6, 2022.

The victim was on her morning walk when Forbes, armed with a cutlass, grabbed her off the road and dragged her into nearby bushes.

Forbes raped the woman twice and stole two cellphones and Apple AirPods from her before leaving her naked, bound and alone.

The offence happened just months after Forbes was released from prison for a prior rape and assault with intent to rape conviction.

Forbes was convicted of this offence in October 2023.

The Justices of Appeal found that Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez erroneously treated Forbes’ lack of remorse as an aggravating factor when determining the appropriate sentence. They “reluctantly” amended his sentence on that ground.

The defendant had requested a “second chance” in his probation report.

While Forbes thanked the panel for the sentence reduction, the justices expressed hope that he will be a changed man when he returns to society, saying his criminal behaviour cannot be tolerated.

Darnell Dorsette appeared for the prosecution.