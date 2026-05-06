Super Value owner back home after health scare

By DAVID LEIGH

Tribune Editor-in-Chief

daleigh@tribunemedia.com

NINE weeks after being airlifted to a US hospital after been struck down with pneumonia, Super Value owner Rupert Roberts has finally arrived home in New Providence with a message to all Bahamians: “Take care of your health.”

Admitting he is delighted to be ‘back in the sunshine,’ Mr Roberts urged all Bahamians to ‘look after yourselves with a healthy diet and exercise.’

He warned: “You could develop an illness that The Bahamas is not equipped to solve. A medical condition can develop into something more expensive than you can afford.”

Asked if doctors had advised him to slow down after his health scare, 88-year-old Mr Roberts, one of the country’s most prominent businessmen and a central figure in banking and commercial development for decades, laughed: “No, no…not at all! They advised me to keep going and never stop!”

Mr Roberts said he was grateful to everyone, including hundreds of Tribune readers, who had sent prayers and wished him a speedy recovery. When he was struck down with pneumonia towards the end of February, many Super Value staff were quick to respond to an urgent call to give blood.

“I want to thank all my family, relatives, employees, customers and the whole country for their support and prayers. I know it was more healing than medical ...and it brought me back home,” he said.

Asked if he was surprised about the many messages and outpouring of love, he said: “Not only did I appreciate it - I had no idea!”

He said it was especially comforting to have wife Margaret and grand-daughter, Paige Waugh, who works for Super Value, constantly at his bedside at St Mary’s, part of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, during his recouperation.

“I couldn't have survived without their help, love and care,” he said.

He was also ‘very thankful’ to have received a phone call from Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis.

Questioned on whether it had been hard being away from his businesses for so long, the self-confessed workaholic said: “We have a well-trained, caring staff and were always in constant communication with management and staff. It was as if I were at my desk."

Mr Roberts said he never felt in fear for his life, despite pneumonia being a potentially life-threatening infection, particularly for those over 70. He also singled out his local physician, Dr Duane Sands, former minister of health and current chairman of the Free National Movement, for his care and support.

"I never felt any pain or fear,” he said.

“I knew at all times, I was in good hands. It began with my doctor, Duane Sands, who visited me two to four times-a-day, and packaged me up for transfer to the Mayo Clinic, where I felt quite at home in St Mary's hospital having being hospitalised there before several times.

“I knew many of the doctors and they all - from different departments - came to visit me on other issues other than the pneumonia. I was especially shocked that the minister of foreign affairs, Fred Mitchel, walked in with a big bouquet of flowers. Made me feel real at home having a Bahamian visitor. “

Asked what he had most missed about being away, he quickly responded: “Warm weather!

“It’s great to be back where all of my conveniences are and the best part of the world to enjoy life. And I’m happy to be back to the 80 degree weather. Horrid to live in the cold north!”

Mr Robert said he had had some other medical issue which had been treated, but other than that, he was well on the road to recovery.

"I had some issues with the pacemaker; a lead had slipped and needed to be re-attached,” he explained.

Mr Roberts founded Super Value and built it into the country’s largest all-Bahamian food store chain. He has also been a central figure in banking and commercial development for decades.

He was appointed chairman of Commonwealth Bank Limited after Bahamianisation and served from 1984 to 1992, overseeing rapid expansion after stagnation in the final years of foreign ownership, according to the bank.

During his tenure, the bank relocated its head office to 610 East Bay Street, opened branches in Oakes Field and Marsh Harbour, grew total assets by more than 700 percent to over $125 million, and increased net income from $1.3 million in 1984 to $4 million in 1992.