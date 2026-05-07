Darville launches mobile blood bank to ease PMH shortages

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday’s introduction of a mobile blood bank marks a major milestone for the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), the Princess Margaret Hospital, and other tertiary healthcare facilities in New Providence.

He explained that the new unit allows healthcare workers to go directly into communities to collect blood donations, rather than relying solely on individuals visiting hospitals.

“This is a major milestone for the PHA, for the Princess Margaret Hospital, and all tertiary healthcare facilities here in New Providence, with the mobile blood bank," he said yesterday during a press conference.

"We now have the capability to actually go in the community and meet residents where they are and receive blood so we can bring it back to our tertiary healthcare facility, so our technical team in the blood bank can do the necessary testing and have access to blood readily available for surgical and medical procedures.”

Dr Darville said the mobile unit is expected to help address longstanding challenges with blood supply at the Princess Margaret Hospital by improving access and response times.

“I believe, with this mobile unit, we will find that many of the challenges that we currently face at the Princess Margaret Hospital. We will be able to resolve them, because now, rather than patients coming to us, we have the capability to go to them.”

He added that the unit will support blood drives across various locations, including malls and public facilities, making donation more convenient for residents.

Dr Darville noted that the mobile service will also improve the response to urgent requests from patients and their families.

He said the initiative represents a multi-pronged approach to strengthening the blood supply system and ensuring hospitals have timely access to blood for those in need.