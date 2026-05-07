Man accused of Eleuthera bar gun threat gets bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of threatening to kill another man with a gun at an Eleuthera bar earlier this week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Covance Brown, 39, threatened to kill Alex Young during a verbal altercation at Lanto’s Bar on Queen’s Highway, Eleuthera, on May 3.

During the same incident, Brown allegedly put bar patrons in fear with a black handgun.

Brown pleaded not guilty to threats of death and possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

His bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Rock Sound Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm. He will also be fitted with a monitoring device.

Brown’s trial begins in Rock Sound on July 21.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case, while Levan Johnson represented the accused.