Mitchell blames 'poor communication' for advance poll box confusion

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell has warned that poor communication from election officials caused “regrettable confusion” over the movement of advance poll boxes this week, saying the party is being unfairly blamed whenever problems arise in the electoral process.

In a May 5 letter written on behalf of his party, Mr Mitchell criticised the “timing and manner of communication” to the party’s representatives after controversy erupted Tuesday over plans to move advance poll boxes from police headquarters to the Parliamentary Registration Department.

Representatives of the country’s major political parties later expressed satisfaction with the handling of the boxes after an agreement was reached to move them yesterday morning instead of Tuesday evening.

“Our representatives report that there was short notice for what was a routine election procedure on Tuesday, 5 May, 2026,” Mr Mitchell said. “This short notice resulted in regrettable confusion at the site of the police headquarters.”

“We do not share the view that the public drama at the police headquarters was necessary, but this is what we have come to expect from Opposition parties who appear to be on a mission to discredit the office when in fact your office has been a study in excellent cooperation.”

“However, it would be useful to seek to avoid any such further opportunities for them and adverse criticisms of our party if there is an agreed strategy of reasonable and early communication between us and all other parties involved in the processes.”

“Our concern is that every time there appears to be a default, it is the PLP that is being blamed for the issues when in fact we bear no responsibility for it and like other parties to the matter have similar concerns.”

The letter was released after the Free National Movement and the Coalition of Independents objected to the initial process on Tuesday night. The Nassau Guardian reported that officials said the Parliamentary Registration Department was required to transport the boxes to the Family Islands ahead of the election.

Speaking outside police headquarters yesterday, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said a “civilised process” had unfolded, with representatives from the major political parties observing the movement of advance poll boxes that were intact.

“We identified the 11 Family Island advanced poll boxes, which you have seen move out of the vault and into this bus. We then watched as they secured the remaining advanced poll boxes,” Dr Sands said.

“These boxes, we understand, will now be moved to the Parliamentary Registration Department, accompanied by, again, two agents from each organisation. This was what we hoped would happen, even yesterday.”

However, Dr Sands said a meeting should have been held before the planned movement of the boxes, rather than after Tuesday night’s protest.

He said all parties share responsibility for protecting the integrity of the election process and repeated concerns about the Parliamentary Registration Department’s handling of the election so far.

“We all stakeholders in ensuring a fair and free election,” he said. “You know, arbitrary procedures do not help, particularly given the track record of this parliamentary registration department. They have not a good job. We saw the advanced poll absolute, perhaps complete chaos around the country.”

Alex Storr, the PLP’s Family Island campaign coordinator, rejected suggestions that any party was given an advantage in the process.

Mr Storr said he believed all groups were notified at about 3pm Tuesday.

He said the parliamentary commissioner was receptive and that parties discussed the logistics for yesterday’s transfer, which were then followed.

COI leader Lincoln Bain said the process was acceptable but alleged that seals on the boxes were already broken or lifted. He urged officials to find a different way to seal the boxes.

Mr Storr denied the allegation.

“There was cellophane tape on the boxes,” he said. “Some of the tape may appear a little bit, but it was obvious that they weren't tampered because all the parties put their seal on the boxes and none of those were broken.”

“I have no major concern that there's interference. This is the same process that goes on every election time, and I don't understand why there's such an uproar this time.