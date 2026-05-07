Moxey urges peaceful conduct ahead of next week’s vote

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) president Mario Moxey has issued a strong appeal for political candidates to be mindful of their conduct as election nears.

Mr Moxey called for respectful, peaceful dialogue in a open letter to candidates yesterday, warning that the tone set can help shape national unity after next week’s vote.

“If we are to move our country forward after this election, then we must elevate how we engage one another before it. The way we handle disagreement today will determine the level of unity we are able to achieve tomorrow,” he said.

His appeal for peace comes amid a series of controversial behaviour involving several candidates in recent weeks.

Rick Fox, the FNM’s candidate for Garden Hills, drew scrutiny last week after a viral video showed him being restrained during a heated exchange at the Kendall GL Isaacs Gym, a day before advanced polling took place there.

He later apologised to his family and campaign team for his actions.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident the following day, PLP candidate JoBeth Coleby-Davis blocked a classroom door and demanded ballot boxes be brought outside during a chaotic confrontation after Thursday’s advance poll.

She alleged that the returning officer acted outside established procedures, but the parliamentary registration department found no wrongdoing.

Yesterday, Pastor Moxey acknowledged that while conflict is inevitable in a democracy, how we resolve it remains a choice.

While calling for measured words and guided responses, the religious leader noted that it is possible to be firm without being hostile and to disagree without getting disrepectful.

“Solomon,” he said, “said in Proverbs 15:1 (NLT), ‘A gentle answer deflects anger, but harsh words make tempers flare.’ At a time when emotions can run high, your leadership has the power to either calm the atmosphere or charge it. Choose to be a stabilizing force. Choose to bring dignity to the process. Choose the high road.”

He reminded that after next week’s election, the country will remain one people, “sharing one nation with a collective responsible to move forward.”

“May history record not only the outcomes of this election, but the honor with which it was conducted,” he said. “May your leadership elevate the conversation, strengthen our unity, and model the very best of who we are as Bahamians.”

He concluded by inviting candidates to join the council’s hour of prayer for a peaceful election on Monday at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries.