Police probe suspected Village Road suicide

A MAN believed to be in his mid-40s was found hanging from rafters with cable wires around his neck in what police suspect was a suicide.

Police were alerted to the incident by an unknown caller shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The victim was found inside the garage of a business establishment on Village Road. He was taken down and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police could not say whether the victim was an employee of the establishment.

Speaking at the scene, RBPF Inspector Jerard Culmer urged members of the public to check in on loved ones who may be struggling.

“If you have any family member, anybody who you know their attitude changed, they seem to be depressed, they’re abusing drugs, prescription and over the counter medication, alcohol or even gambling addiction, please don’t hesitate to reach out to them,” he said.

“We also have..the Bahamas Crisis Centre and the number is 322-3763.”



