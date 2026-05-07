Teens remanded after alleged armed carjacking at the beach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage men accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint while she was near Yamacraw Beach with her young godchild last week were remanded yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Samuel Ariste, 19, and a 17-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, robbed Coralee Ferguson of her blue Suzuki Swift on Yamacraw Hill Road and Prince Charles Drive at 7.30pm on April 30.

Ms Ferguson and her nine-year-old godchild had just returned to the vehicle after swimming when the suspects arrived on a white motorcycle and accosted them.

Later that day, the accused were allegedly found with Ms Ferguson’s vehicle key fob.

The accused were not required to enter pleas to armed robbery and receiving charges when they appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

They were told the matters would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

The defendants were also informed of their right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Ariste was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, while the juvenile was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

The accused will return for service of their VBIs on September 17.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.