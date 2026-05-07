USCG appeals for tips on missing woman

A MONTH after Lynette Hooker disappeared from the boat she shared with her husband in Abaco, the US Coast Guard is appealing for information and seeking to speak with the owner of a sailboat believed to have been moored nearby.

Hooker, 55, went missing on April 4 after she fell overboard in a small dinghy in route to their yacht in Hope Town.

Her husband, Brian Hooker, told authorities that his wife fell overboard with the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off, and that she was swept away by strong currents.

He reportedly paddled for hours before reaching Marsh Harbour Boat Yard, where he alerted authorities.

Police initially questioned Mr Hooker in connection with the incident but he was later released.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles reportedly told NBC investigators have recovered only a flotation device so far, which remains the sole piece of evidence.

Local authorities had no new updates when contacted by The Tribune yesterday.

In a statement on social media, the US Embassy in Nassau said: “The US Coast Guard Investigative Service is asking the public for info about the disappearance of Lynette Hooker with in Aunt Pat’s Bay, Elbow Cay, Bahamas on April 4.”

“CGIS is looking for the owner of the sailboat below moored near the SV Soulmate. People with info are urged to submit tips through the Coast Guard tips app.”



