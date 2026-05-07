Woman allegedly assaulted by father of her child

POLICE are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while meeting her child’s father at an abandoned building near East Bay Street.

According to reports, the woman told officers they had arranged to meet across from a business establishment on Tuesday at his request, after he said he wanted to see their daughter.

When she arrived around 2pm, the man reportedly said he wanted to rekindle their relationship, but she declined.

She later decided to leave after 4pm, but told police she was prevented from doing so when the man allegedly pushed her into a stairwell of an abandoned building and raped her.

The child was nearby in a stroller, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim sought help at a nearby church before officers arrived.

Police said she sustained minor injuries and will undergo a medical evaluation.

Investigations are continuing.