Davis urges Grand Bahamians to ‘choose progress’ over FNM

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis urged Grand Bahamians to “choose progress” as he defended his administration’s record and criticized the opposition during a PLP rally in Pineridge on Thursday.

Addressing supporters days before the general election, Mr Davis described the vote as one of the most important decisions facing the country, saying Bahamians must choose between continuing the progress made over the past four-and-a-half years or “hitting the reset button” by returning the Free National Movement to office under Opposition Leader Michael Pintard.

Reflecting on Grand Bahama’s past as a thriving economic center, he said hurricanes and other hardships had weakened the island’s spirit over the years. However, he said the PLP administration had worked to restore growth and confidence through major projects and reforms.

Mr Davis mentioned the recent acquisition of the Grand Bahama Power Company, which he described as a historic move aimed at lowering electricity costs for residents and businesses while integrating Grand Bahama into the country’s broader energy reforms. The prime minister said the move would help create a stronger and fairer energy system and provide new opportunities for Bahamian engineers, technicians and energy professionals. He criticized the opposition for opposing the acquisition and accused the FNM of failing to address high electricity costs while in office.

The Prime Minister also defended his administration’s handling of longstanding issues involving the Grand Bahama Port Authority. He accused previous governments of allowing the Port Authority to avoid accountability while Grand Bahama stagnated economically. Mr. Davis said his government took legal action to clarify the Port Authority’s obligations. “We will secure annual payments and the arrears from the Port Authority in the second phase of the arbitration,” he pledged.

He vowed to continue pushing forward with major developments, including the Freeport Health Campus, redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport and redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan resort.

During his address, Mr Davis defended the country’s economic performance, pointing to recent international credit rating upgrades and increased foreign investments as evidence that the Bahamas is moving in the right direction under his administration.

He denied that the country is in shambles as the FNM claims.

Mr Davis noted that recent upgrades by agencies such as Moody's Ratings, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch demonstrated that the Bahamas is moving in the right direction economically. He noted that the country received two credit rating upgrades within a single fiscal year, something he said had not happened in more than 20 years.

Prime Minister Davis said if the economy were truly struggling as the opposition claimed, international agencies would not be issuing positive assessments.

Mr. Davis also addressed criticism surrounding immigration and government travel spending, insisting that his administration had strengthened immigration enforcement and pursued international partnerships that brought billions of dollars in investments to the country.

He warned supporters not to become complacent despite strong turnout at PLP rallies, urging voters to show up at the polls and support the PLP party, saying progress would only continue if Bahamians actively voted to protect it.

PLP West Grand Bahama candidate Kingsley Smith delivered a spirited defense of the Davis administration, arguing that the previous FNM government failed to deliver meaningful development for Grand Bahama despite having all five seats in Grand Bahama who were in Cabinet.

Addressing supporters, Mr Smith praised Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis for advancing major projects on the island in less than four years.

Mr Smith said the FNM had five Cabinet ministers from Grand Bahama between 2017 and 2021, including Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, but questioned what tangible benefits they delivered for residents during their term in office. He said they did not deliver an airport, hospital, hotel, and no GB Power Company acquisition for Grand Bahama.

“Five cabinet seats, zero deliveries. That is the FNM record on Grand Bahama,” he told the crowd.

He argued that despite the island having strong representation at the Cabinet table during the Minnis administration, major concerns such as healthcare, airport redevelopment, energy costs and economic revitalization remained unresolved.

Mr Smith credited the Davis administration with moving forward on several key initiatives, including the construction of the Grand Bahama Health Campus, upgrades at Rand Memorial Hospital, redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport, plans for the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan resort, and efforts related to the acquisition of the Grand Bahama Power Company.

According to Mr Smith, those projects demonstrate the government’s commitment to Grand Bahama and show that the island is experiencing long-awaited progress under the PLP administration.

He also criticized the FNM for what he described as a lack of vision for the future, claiming the opposition had not presented a clear development plan for Grand Bahama.

Calling Prime Minister Davis “the right leader for this time,” Mr. Smith said no modern Bahamian prime minister had advocated more strongly for Grand Bahama. He urged supporters to “choose progress” and remain united behind the governing party.

Ginger Moxey, MP for Pineridge, said the Davis administration is responsible for the economic recovery and redevelopment taking place on Grand Bahama.

Mrs Moxey pointed to several major developments and initiatives now underway on the island, including the government’s acquisition of the Grand Bahama Power Company, She said the power company acquisition would lead to lower electricity costs for Grand Bahama residents, businesses, churches and schools, calling it a historic step for the island.

She also mentioned the new cruise port with MSC, and a new development at Xanadu Beach. She added that the Afro-Caribbean Marketplace is coming.

Mrs Moxey urged voters in Grand Bahama and Pineridge to support the PLP at the polls, saying the election is about choosing between “forward with progress and strength or backwards.”

Mr Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister, said if Bahamians want to continue to see progress they must vote for the PLP. He said that Tuesday, May 12, will be “a generational milestone.”

He said significant economic gains have been achieved by the PLP government, pointing to two recent upgrades in the country’s international credit ratings, growth in tourism arrivals, investments in Grand Bahama, and major infrastructure and redevelopment projects underway on the island.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the Davis administration had shown courage by confronting longstanding issues involving the Grand Bahama Port Authority and energy costs.

Mr Cooper repeatedly urged voters, particularly young people, not to interrupt what he described as the island’s economic momentum by changing governments. He warned that a return to the FNM would jeopardize ongoing progress and investments, while encouraging voters to “protect their progress” at the polls.