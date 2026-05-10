Health warning issued as heat index expected to reach 108°F

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS across The Bahamas are being urged to take precautions as dangerous heat conditions are expected to push heat index values as high as 108°F beginning today and lasting into early next week.

The Department of Meteorology, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, issued a heat health bulletin warning yesterday that excessive heat will affect all islands throughout the period. The bulletin warns that prolonged exposure to the heat could increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Chief Meteorological Officer Orson Nixon said the country is expected to experience heat index values ranging from 102°F to 108°F over the next several days.

The heat index reflects what the temperature feels like to the human body when humidity is factored in, rather than the actual air temperature.

Mr Nixon said officials are continuing to monitor weather conditions closely and could update the advisory if conditions worsen or the heat persists longer than expected.

Although temperatures are expected to be unusually high, Mr Nixon noted that the current heat wave is not considered record-breaking. He stressed the importance of residents taking precautions, particularly with increased outdoor activity expected during the upcoming election period.

Residents are being advised to avoid spending long periods in direct sunlight, remain hydrated throughout the day, and take breaks in cool or shaded areas whenever possible.

Mr Nixon also encouraged persons who must remain outdoors for extended periods to wear protective clothing and use sunscreen, especially as ultraviolet exposure is expected to increase where cloud cover is limited.

“If you are going to be outside, limit the amount of time you spend in direct sunlight,” he said. “Always take little breaks from the heat.”

He added: “Make sure you remain hydrated.”

The heat bulletin identified several vulnerable groups that may face greater health risks during the heat wave, including elderly persons, young children, pregnant women, displaced individuals, pets, and people on prescription medication.

Mr Nixon also warned that residents should expect more frequent periods of extreme heat as summer approaches.

“With summer approaching, we will begin to see more of these heat waves coming through,” he said. “In terms of the frequency, we are still assessing that at the moment.”

The Ministry of Health is advising residents to seek medical attention if they begin experiencing symptoms associated with heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, nausea, weakness, confusion, or loss of consciousness.