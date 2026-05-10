Minnis blames Bahamians for immigration crisis

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said The Bahamas’ ongoing immigration challenges are being fuelled not only by illegal migration, but by corruption within the country’s own systems, arguing that Bahamians have exploited vulnerable migrants seeking a better life.

Speaking on Beyond the Headlines with host Shanique Miller, Dr Minnis, who is running as an independent candidate in Killarney for a sixth term, said the country must stop placing blame solely on migrants and instead investigate the Bahamians facilitating illegal activity.

His comments come as immigration remains one of the country’s most politically charged issues ahead of the general election, with national debate intensifying over document fraud, border enforcement and repatriations..

“A lot of people try to blame the immigrant, the Haitian, or whoever they are,” Dr Minnis said. “They are not at fault. It’s us, the people you see. We use them because they’re looking for advancement and a better life.”

“We take advantage of them, charge them astronomical fees, promise them we can get this done through the door and whatever else, and they’re looking for a better life. So yes, they pay this $1,000 or $2,000, but it’s just the people. Why don’t we do serious investigations, determine who the culprits are, who the corrupt individuals are, and deal with it appropriately? Why are we afraid?”

Dr Minnis pointed to actions taken during his administration involving The Bahamas embassy in Haiti.

“We were informed that there were probably corrupt things happening at the embassy in Haiti with respect to visas,” he said. “There were many visas being issued under the table and through illegal means.”

Public concern surrounding immigration has continued to grow, particularly in communities such as Abaco, where residents have complained about the growth of informal settlements and alleged failures in enforcement. Dr Minnis said his administration responded by shutting down the visa department and temporarily halting Bahamasair flights between New Providence and Haiti while investigations were conducted.

“During that time, there were a lot of Haitian vessels caught on the high seas because they couldn’t get visas and came via these boats,” he said.

He argued that the situation changed after the Progressive Liberal Party returned to office.

“As soon as the government changed, they subsequently reopened and allowed visas to be obtained freely again. Bahamasair started flying again,” Dr Minnis said.

“Now look at it today. Do you see any Haitian vessels coming in? The answer is no. They are all now coming in via the airport. So proper investigations need to be done.”

During the interview, Dr Minnis also urged voters to directly question candidates about corruption and accountability during the election campaign.

“I think when individuals are out campaigning, constituents need to ask them, ‘Are you prepared to deal with corruption?’” he said.

Asked why Killarney voters should support him over candidates from the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party, Dr Minnis said his experience and familiarity with the constituency distinguished him from his opponents.

Dr Minnis was also asked what he would do if the next general election produced a tied Parliament, with the FNM winning 20 seats and the PLP winning another 20 seats, leaving him as the deciding vote in the House of Assembly.

“That’s a very interesting question,” he said.

“As an independent candidate, I am the mouthpiece and representative of the people. The people put me there and therefore, if there was a tie, I must go back to the people because they put me there. I must go back to them and ask them which side I should choose.”

Pressed on whether he would reveal which side he personally leaned toward, Dr Minnis maintained that the decision would rest with Killarney residents.

“I am not bound by any political party, and I will do what the people say. If the people say go left, I will go left. If the people say go right, I will go right,” he said.



