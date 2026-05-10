Murder suspect fined $2,500 for 111-day bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2019 murder in Chippingham was fined $2,500 yesterday after admitting he breached his bail conditions for 111 days.

Chadwick Capron, 28, failed to sign in at his local police station for 111 days between December 5, 2025, and May 4.

Capron is awaiting trial in June for the murder of George Seymour, who was shot dead on Foster Street on April 22, 2019.

He is also on bail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Capron pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

After warning Capron to take his bail conditions more seriously or risk having his bail revoked, the magistrate fined him $2,500. He faces 16 months in prison if he fails to pay.

Capron returns to court on May 15.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case. Ryszard Humes represented Capron.