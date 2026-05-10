Pollwatch Bahamas launches interactive election map

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLLWATCH Bahamas has launched an online election platform that lets users forecast results in all 41 constituencies as the country enters the final week before voters go to the polls.

The independent civic initiative features an interactive electoral map, candidate information, a community discussion page and tools allowing users to share predictions about the outcome of the 2026 General Election.

In a press release, PollWatch Bahamas said the platform is intended to make the electoral process more accessible and easier to understand through digital innovation. It said its mission is to give Bahamians tools that promote awareness, transparency and constructive national dialogue before the election.

“With 41 constituencies across The Bahamas now confirmed by the 2026 Boundaries Commission report, and a majority of seats required for a party to form the next government, every seat matters. The path to victory is not simply about popularity, it is about numbers, strategy, and constituency-level outcomes,” the press release said.

“All elections are ultimately a numbers game and Pollwatch Bahamas invites the public to play along. Everyone has their own theories and beliefs about who they think will win. Now, citizens can take those predictions and transform them into a dynamic visual forecast.”

PollWatch Bahamas said the website will also provide live election results and real-time updates on election day.

“The map is not to scale and is intended strictly for interactive forecasting purposes,” it said.

“Users can easily share their customized forecast using built-in share buttons or embed their projection directly into a website or blog — making it an ideal engagement tool for media houses, radio talk shows, bloggers, and political commentators.”

The website also includes a community page where Bahamians can discuss election-related issues, exchange views and share opinions about the campaign.