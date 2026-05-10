Unfulfilled promises hurt PLP in Long Island race

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LONG-TIME political observers believe FNM stronghold Long Island could be more competitive this election cycle, but a senior PLP campaign figure on the island doubts his party can take the seat.

Jamaal Cooper, a long-time PLP supporter and campaign general, said the party has strong support among young voters, but argued the FNM’s base remains strong and many residents are disappointed that key promises have not been fulfilled.

He said Long Island could have been a winnable seat for the PLP, but many residents are still struggling and promises to upgrade clinics and improve banking services have not materialised.

“I think the FNM going back in because Brave Davis made promise, and we still going through some struggle,” he said. “I was one of the generals, one his founders in Long Island from Alex Storr times 15 years ago.”

The Davis administration has advanced several infrastructure projects on the island, describing them as part of a focused and coordinated vision for Long Island.

Earlier in its term, the government signed a Heads of Agreement for the Calypso Cove cruise port project, which is expected to accommodate thousands of cruise visitors once completed.

Last year, the government also signed contracts for road rehabilitation and waterworks, as well as the reconstruction and expansion of Deadman’s Cay Airport.

Work has started on the projects, but they remain unfinished.

Mr Cooper dismissed the projects as rushed, last-minute efforts and said several issues affecting residents remain unresolved.

He said he raised concerns with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis about the need to repair and upgrade local clinics so residents would not have to travel to New Providence for X-rays and other medical services.

He also said he raised concerns about the lack of adequate banking services on the island.

Mr Cooper said Mr Davis promised improvements, but nothing has happened.

“We like we backwards, like the PLP could have put these things in place on what we campaigned on,” he said.

“To be honest, I don't think Reneika gon win because plenty FNMs remain FNMs and plenty PLPs like me and couple other people, they thinking twice.

“And then some of them ain't going to the poll and some going to the polling. Some gon’ vote FNM. Some may vote COI or independent. That’s real talk.”

A resident familiar with the FNM’s campaign said the PLP’s recent infrastructure projects may have helped the party with younger voters, but he doubted that would be enough to win the seat.

“They started the water,” the resident said. “They ain’t finish. They started the airport. They ain’t finish. They started the road. They ain't finish, but for our younger people, they started it so in the eyes of them, they started it but the older people know that's only pie in the sky.”

He said older voters remain the most reliable bloc and said they lean heavily toward the FNM.

“They will get the majority of the younger people, no question about it. I would say 75 to 25 almost,” he said. “They don’t know what they voting for. They say they voting for change but they don’t know what the change is.”

Still, the resident predicted a close race, saying several factors could shape the outcome.

He said the PLP’s unfinished projects could hurt the party, but added that unfinished work from the previous FNM administration could also affect support.

“The FNM didn’t sign the airport,” he said. “The FNM didn't finish the road they was supposed to finish down north. They’re building a dock at the regatta site. That’s a headwind the (FNM) could’ve done.”

The PLP has nominated Reneika Knowles for Long Island, while the FNM has selected Dr Andre Rollins.

Former FNM MP Adrian Gibson won the seat by 154 votes in the 2021 election.