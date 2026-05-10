Ingraham accuses PLP of buying votes in Abaco

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham accused the Davis administration of trying to influence Abaco voters by wiping electricity arrears for residents of Grand Cay and Moore’s Island, telling FNM supporters the Progressive Liberal Party was “trying to buy some votes”.

Mr Ingraham made the comment during a campaign rally in Abaco last night as he urged voters to support FNM candidates Jeremy Sweeting in Central and South Abaco and Terrece Bootle in North Abaco in the upcoming general election.

"The people of Grand Cay are grateful that they do not have to pay no light bill,” Mr Ingraham said. “But the hurricane hit Hope Town and Marsh Harbour and Dundas Town and Murphy Town and Spring City and Treasure Cay and this part of Abaco, and how come you got to pay your light bill and not the people down Grand Cay because they try to buy some votes out here?”

His comments came days after the government confirmed it moved to clear outstanding Bahamas Power and Light balances for Grand Cay and Moore’s Island residents. Many residents were stunned to find their balances at zero, with seemingly little regard to whether it all was affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The Davis administration said the arrears stemmed from disruptions caused by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected billing, collections, travel and business activity in the area.

According to the administration, some residents were previously told under the former administration that they would not have to pay electricity bills, although balances continued accumulating in the system. BPL's CEO at the time, Whitney Heastie, and the then minister responsible for the corporation, Desmond Bannister, have both denied this claim.

The wiping of electricity bills drew criticism from mainland Abaco residents who told The Tribune they also suffered catastrophic storm damage, rebuilt homes without significant assistance and continued paying large utility bills in the years after Dorian.

During his speech, Mr Ingraham accused the PLP of neglecting Abaco despite repeated promises of progress and recovery.

He criticised the government over infrastructure, healthcare facilities, airport redevelopment and stalled housing projects.

Mr Ingraham said he visited the clinic in Cooper’s Town and found the front entrance unusable. He also criticised the condition of Treasure Cay Airport, saying it still lacked a proper terminal building and public bathroom years after the hurricane.

Mr Ingraham also called out North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish while discussing infrastructure concerns, saying he had repeatedly asked the government to fix conditions at Treasure Cay Airport.

“I sent photographs to the government several times, assisted Kirk in getting the photographs taken and sent to the government to please fix them,” Mr Ingraham said.

He accused the government of failing to continue subdivision expansion plans in Central Pines that began under the FNM administration.

Mr Ingraham argued that Abaco needed stronger representation and greater local control, saying an FNM government would restore powers to local government authorities.

He praised Mr Sweeting and Mrs Moxey-Gibson as experienced local government figures capable of representing the constituency effectively.

The former prime minister also warned supporters about possible problems with the voters register on election day, claiming there were issues in several constituencies.

“There is going to be some problems at the polls because they messed up the register in many constituencies,” he said.

Mr Ingraham told supporters they should seek to vote if they had voter cards, even if their names did not appear on the register.

He also urged FNM supporters to monitor polling stations closely on election day, telling them to “tolerate no foolishness” during the voting and counting process.

“Keep your eyes on that presiding officer,” he said. “Make sure only one ballot goes in the box, one ballot handed out.”

Mr Ingraham also revisited the FNM’s 2021 election defeat, saying the party disappointed voters, particularly in its handling of Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts. He said he deliberately stayed off the campaign stage during that election.

“FNM disappointed us the last time, especially over Dorian,” he said. “And so I did not ask you to come back and vote for them.”

Despite that admission, Mr Ingraham argued the PLP had also failed to deliver meaningful progress for Abaco since returning to office.

Toward the end of his speech, he defended his decision to campaign for the FNM after criticism from PLP chairman Fred Mitchell and maintained that Abaco’s “best interest lies with the FNM.”

Mr Ingraham mocked criticism over his recent campaign apperances, appearing to reference former governor general Dame Marguerite Pindling’s public appearances alongside PLP candidates during the election campaign.

“I do not know why they do not want me to talk,” Mr Ingraham said. “And they got Pindling talking from the grave on social media. They got Mag who 90-something holding hands with candidate to get elected, but I must be quiet? Child please.”