Man jailed for breaking into stall and stealing alcohol

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted breaking into an Arawak Cay stall and stealing $400 worth of property last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

James Talbert, 46, broke into Kalfa Stall at 7.30pm on April 25, damaging a wooden door valued at $200.

He also stole $400 worth of property, including two bottles of alcohol, a Monster Energy drink, a can of juice and a portable camera.

Talbert was also found vagrant in the same area that day.

He pleaded guilty to shopbreaking, stealing, damage and vagrancy before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, recommended that Talbert be given a prison sentence.

Talbert was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his sentencing on May 22.