American woman, 88, dies after mobility scooter accident

AN 88-year-old American woman died on Saturday after she reportedly drove a mobility scooter off a pier at a Grand Bahama resort.

Police said the woman, who had arrived on the island aboard a cruise ship, was at a local resort when the incident happened shortly after noon.

According to preliminary reports, police received information that a woman had fallen from a pier and was unresponsive.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was operating a mobility scooter when she reportedly lost control and drove off the pier.

Police said she is believed to have struck her head against the hull of the vessel before falling into the water.

The woman was retrieved from the water and taken to the ship’s medical facility for emergency treatment.

Despite efforts to save her, she died and was pronounced dead by a local physician.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old American man was airlifted to New Providence after a golf cart carrying six people overturned on Harbour Island shortly after midnight.

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Dunmore Street and Coconut Grove Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, police were alerted by an anonymous caller and responded to the scene.

Investigators said the driver of a black four-seater Club Car golf cart, licence plate SE0223, was travelling west on Coconut Grove Avenue with five male passengers, all reportedly US nationals.

Police said the driver attempted a sharp left turn onto Dunmore Street, causing the golf cart to overturn.

The cart reportedly landed on two passengers, one of whom suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulder.

Bystanders lifted the golf cart off the injured men, but during the effort, the cart accidentally fell onto another passenger’s leg, causing additional injuries.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took the injured men to the local clinic. Two were treated and discharged.

The 69-year-old man was later airlifted to New Providence for further treatment. His condition was unknown.



