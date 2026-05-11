Bail granted for man alleged to have aided escape of armed robber in Eleuthera

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who allegedly helped an armed robbery suspect escape in Eleuthera last week was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Reymond Hudson, 54, aided the escape of Travis Saunders, 26, in Bluff, Eleuthera, on May 6.

Saunders escaped from the Bluff Police Station around 3pm that day while in custody for a causing harm matter.

Police have released a wanted poster for Saunders in connection with armed robbery and escape.

Hudson pleaded not guilty to abetment to escape before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

He was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties.

His trial begins on August 12 in Harbour Island.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case.