BUT warns members industrial action could be imminent

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson warned members that industrial action could be imminent if unresolved issues in negotiations with the government are not satisfactorily addressed.

In a voice note circulated to union members on Thursday night, Ms Wilson said the union had been negotiating with the government since October 2025 and had expected to sign a new industrial agreement on Friday, however, she said several “pertinent articles” remain unresolved.

“I received the government’s final proposal this afternoon, and there are few articles that we are not in agreement with,” Ms Wilson had said.

“We have been at the negotiation table since October 2025, approximately eight months.”

Ms Wilson said the agreement was “99.9 percent complete” but insisted she would not approve any deal that reduced teachers’ benefits.

“As I said earlier, there are few pertinent articles that we are very concerned about and would like for them to be agreed before we sign. I’m not prepared to sign any agreement that takes benefits away from our members,” she said.

The union president also revealed she had contacted Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis directly over the matter, accusing Financial Secretary Simon Wilson of attempting to reduce benefits for teachers.

“I’ve reached out to Prime Minister Davis tonight, the real Minister of Finance, and not Simon Wilson, I repeat, not Simon Wilson, who has been taking away from benefits from our teachers,” Ms Wilson said.

“I expect to communicate with the Prime Minister on these matters and to have these matters resolved soonest.”

Ms Wilson placed union members “from Grand Bahama in the North to Inagua in the South” on notice for Monday, if the issues remain unresolved.

“If these matters are not addressed satisfactorily, and for your benefit, I’m putting you on notice for Monday, May 11, 2026. I am calling each and every member of the Bahamas Union of Teachers from Grand Bahama to Inagua.”

She urged members to stay tuned for further updates on the proposed industrial agreement covering 2025 to 2030. Ms Wilson also said the duration of the agreement remains under discussion.

The Bahamas Union of Teachers has been engaged in lengthy negotiations with the Davis administration over salaries, benefits and working conditions.

In recent months, union officials have repeatedly expressed frustration over delays in concluding a new industrial agreement, while also warning against any attempts to reduce existing benefits for educators.