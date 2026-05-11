Couple plead not guilty in $11K air-conditioning theft case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and woman were accused of stealing $11,435.80 from an air-conditioning company last year.

Prosecutors allege Keerthana Vinod, 31, and Vinod Subramanya, 34, stole $11,435.80 from the CIBC account of Skypole Air-Conditioning, owned by Kendrick Beneby, between April 11 and June 13, 2025.

The accused both pleaded not guilty to stealing and money laundering acquisition before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The defendants were each granted $4,000 cash bail. They must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

The trial begins on June 29.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.