Father of three shot dead

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A ROUTINE visit to his popular snack store, South River Wholesale, ended in tragedy for owner Sario Baker on Friday after he was fatally shot, leaving his wife and family heartbroken just days before Mother’s Day.

Baker, a father of three, was one of two men shot on Ballou Hill Road, south of St Vincent Street Friday. The men were standing outside of his shop after 11am when an unknown assailant approached and opened fire, hitting both of them. Police said a grey vehicle, believed to be a Honda Accord, was seen fleeing the murder scene heading south.

Baker died shortly after being taken to hospital, while the second victim - an unamed 39-year-old man – suffered gunshot injuries to the shoulder. His condition was listed as unknown at last report.

Those close to Baker say his killing has left the family perplexed about the motive, insisting he was a peaceful man who never troubled anyone.

A close relative described the death as a devastating blow, noting that the family is coping in different ways.

Baker’s aunt is said to be taking the loss particularly hard, as she viewed him as a second son following the death of his mother in 2019. His brother is now dealing with a double loss, while his wife is trying to remain strong for their children, relatives said.

“Like, it feels so surreal,” his cousin told The Tribune. “It’s just really hard because we just never expected it, and in the manner of which he was taken is just heartbreaking.”

Baker, a decades long business owner, was known for helping his community and often called upon by schools to help children in need with food and snacks.

He started the business to give people in the community affordable access to snacks for their children.

“He was very generous, willing to help without expecting anything in return, like he would do it out of the kindness of his heart, without ever asking for anything in return.”

Relatives described Baker as someone who was ambitious and had achieved key milestones early in life, including becoming a homeowner and supporting his children through school.

“He was a family man. His kids were his life,” the relative said.

This latest killing pushes the country’s murder count to 23 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.











