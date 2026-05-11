Man granted bail after alleged double break-in

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN accused of breaking into a man’s house twice in just over a month was granted bail yesterday.
Prosecutors allege Montez Williams, 32, broke into Kennardo McPhee’s house on Marlin Drive and stole $500 on December 11, 2025.
Williams allegedly broke into McPhee’s house again on January 23 and stole $300.
Williams pleaded not guilty to two counts each of housebreaking and stealing before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.
He was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties.
He must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.
Williams’s trial begins on June 26.
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