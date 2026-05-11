Man granted bail after alleged double break-in

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of breaking into a man’s house twice in just over a month was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Montez Williams, 32, broke into Kennardo McPhee’s house on Marlin Drive and stole $500 on December 11, 2025.

Williams allegedly broke into McPhee’s house again on January 23 and stole $300.

Williams pleaded not guilty to two counts each of housebreaking and stealing before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

He was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties.

He must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.

Williams’s trial begins on June 26.