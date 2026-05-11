PM pays tribute to 'Fallen Four' at wreath laying ceremony

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis paid tribute to The Bahamas’ ‘Fallen Four’ at a wreath laying ceremony yesterday.

Among others present was US Deputy Head of Mission Kimberley Furnish.

The ‘Fallen Four’ refers to the four Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marines who were killed on May 10, 1980, when Cuban MiG jets attacked and sank their vessel, the HMBS Flamingo, near Ragged Island.

Said Mr Davis: “Today, we honour the Fallen Four: Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, Marine Seaman Austin Smith, Marine Seaman David Tucker, and Marine Seaman Edward Williams.

“Their loss marked a defining and painful chapter in our national history. It is a moment that carries weight for the Defence Force, and for our entire country.

“At the time, Sir Lynden condemned the attack as a deliberate act of aggression.

“He took the matter to the international stage, lodging an official complaint with the United Nations Security Council. And in response, he made a vow that has shaped the strength and reach of our Force ever since: to build a Defence Force capable of safeguarding our waters and protecting our national sovereignty. That vision endures today.

“Forty-five years into the life of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, we see Sir Lynden’s vision in steady development and continued investment.

“From its earliest inception, the Force has grown from an idea into a central part of our national foundation.

“That commitment shows in our development of housing for officers and marines, for the first time ever, improving the conditions under which they live.

“It shows in the ongoing expansion of manpower, in improved operational capacity, and in modern equipment designed to strengthen our Force’s readiness and response.”