PRD: FNM voter register claims "inaccurate"

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Parliamentary Registration Department has strongly rejected what it called “inaccurate and misleading” claims by the Free National Movement concerning the voter register, refuting assertions that election rules are being changed just days before the general election.

In a statement released Friday, the department said it is fully complying with the Parliamentary Elections Act and remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. It also rejected claims that special cards had been issued to non-registered voters.

Its response follows recent criticism from the FNM, which accused the department of seeking to make last-minute changes to election procedures to accommodate "thousands" of non-registered voters.

Party leader Michael Pintard claimed last week the department had reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for legal advice on whether people with voters' card but absent from the register could vote using regular ballots.

The controversy stems from a routine review of the voter register by the PRD that identified discrepancies affecting 135 people, most of whom were transfers.

According to the department, the issues involved either voters’ names not appearing on the certified register or incorrect recordings of their constituency or polling division.

It stressed that the matter does not affect voters’ eligibility, but instead reflects technical errors in the register. The PRD added that on a register containing 209,264 voters, the 135 affected persons represent less than one percent of the total electorate.

“Upon identifying these anomalies, the PRD acted promptly,” the department said. “Recognising that the affected persons risked being disenfranchised through no fault of their own, the PRD sought legal advice from the Office of the Attorney General.

"Multiple options were thoroughly considered. The Office of the Attorney General advised that, in accordance with sections 57 and 58 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, the affected persons must cast their vote on a protest ballot.

The PRD said it is complying fully with that advice, adding that Commissioner Harrison Thompson also advised stakeholders of the same during a May 6 meeting.

This latest development is among a series of complaints the FNM has raised about the voter register since the election was called.

However, PLP officials have repeatedly dismissed the concerns, accusing the FNM of attempting to create chaos and turning standard electoral processes into political controversy.

In a statement released last week, the PLP described the FNM’s latest claims as “reckless, desperate and dangerous,” accusing the party of seeking to undermine confidence in the electoral system out of fear of defeat.

The PLP said it had raised concerns with the Parliamentary Registration Department in the past, but stressed that such matters were handled “like adults’ and through proper channels and within the law.

“Michael Pintard has spent the last five years unable to control the chaos within the free National movement. Today, the same chaos is spilling into the public domain into dangerous ways,” the party added.

“The Bahamian people deserve calm leadership, respect for democracy and a campaign focused on their future.”



