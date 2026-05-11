Rick Fox accuses Rubis of refusing to accept his payment for gas for Bahamian mothers

FNM Garden Hills candidate Rick Fox yesterday accused Rubis of refusing to accept his payment for gas for Bahamian mothers as part of what he called a Mother’s Day initiative — a misunderstanding the company said stemmed from a lack of proper notice needed to prepare for the exercise.

A viral video showed Mr Fox outside the East and Soldier Road based location speaking about what he said was the company’s refusal to accommodate the initiative.

He claimed he intended to treat mothers to free gas in honour of Mother’s Day but was turned away without explanation. “They called and they said they’re not serving me gas today. I said I’m not buying gas,” Mr Fox said in the video.

“I’m paying on behalf of mothers for Mother’s Day and they didn’t give me a reason. They just said ‘no, you can’t have any gas.”

He said the setback did not derail the initiative. Instead, he some mothers opted to go to the nearby Esso gas station where they were accommodated.

"We came prepared in the event that there was a situation overrun, which has been. Alot of mothers in Garden Hills have come out.

“We're celebrating them. We want them to have a good week. Apparently, Rubis is not interested in supporting the mothers today unfortunately," Mr Fox said before jokingly urging viewers to vote both the PLP and Rubis out.

Rubis addressed the incident in a statement yesterday, which temporarily led to the suspension of service at the station.

The company claimed neither Mr Fox nor his team informed management of the planned initiative in advance, preventing the site from “implementing necessary measures and protocols to facilitate the exercise safely and efficiently.”

“While we remain supportive of community initiatives, irrespective of political affiliation, it is essential that all activities conducted on our premises are approved in advance and properly coordinated in the interest of public safety and operational integrity," the company said.

“We have communicated these concerns with Mr Fox and his team and are hopeful that the matter will be resolved amicably and promptly,” the company added, while also apologising for any inconvenience caused.