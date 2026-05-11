Suspect charged with attempted murder and multiple break-ins, remanded to prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of attempted murder and a string of shopbreaking offences was remanded to prison on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Dyvonne Woodside, 34, shot and attempted to kill Steven Higgs, 33, at 5.20pm on March 26 on Balfour Avenue.

The defendant allegedly shot the victim in the right leg after the pair got into an argument over money the complainant owed him.

The victim escaped to a nearby business while the accused allegedly fled the scene in a silver Nissan Cube.

Woodside and accomplices allegedly broke into La True Beauty on East Street South and stole $10,853 worth of property belonging to Annakay Scully on March 31.

Woodside and accomplices also allegedly broke into DCS Private Executive Social Club on South Beach and stole $26,805 worth of property belonging to Marvin Spence on April 2.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the shopbreaking charges before Magistrate Abigail Farrington. However, he was told he was not required to enter a plea to the attempted murder charge.

He was told that charge would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was also told of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Woodside was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until August 5, when he will return for trial and service of the voluntary bill of indictment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case. Ian Jupp represented the accused.