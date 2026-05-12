American drowns while snorkelling in Bimini

A 69-year-old American tourist died on Sunday after becoming unresponsive while snorkelling in waters off Bimini, police said.

According to police, officers at the Alice Town Police Station were alerted shortly after 12.20pm by a ship agent who reported that a male passenger had become unresponsive during a snorkelling excursion and was transported to the local clinic.

Initial investigations revealed that around 9.30am, the captain and crew of a snorkelling vessel departed a marina with 30 passengers for an excursion about four nautical miles south of South Bimini.

Police said that around 10.30am, during the excursion, one of the male passengers was discovered floating motionless in the water.

The victim was immediately pulled from the water and several passengers, who identified themselves as medical doctors, administered CPR as the vessel returned to shore.

He was later taken to the local clinic, where resuscitation efforts continued. However, despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead by a physician shortly before noon.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.