Davis urges voters to 'choose progress' at PLP’s final rally

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party closed its campaign last night with a final rally at Montagu Park as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis made his last appeal before today’s general election.

Mr Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, St Anne’s candidate Keno Wong, Centreville MP Jomo Campbell and Carmichael Road MP Keith Bell attended the event.

Several other party figures were absent, likely occupied with last-minute campaigning before voters head to the polls.

Mr Davis urged Bahamians to give the PLP another term to complete the work it started over the past four and a half years.

He thanked supporters and Bahamians for backing him over the years, saying their prayers had helped sustain him during his tenure as prime minister.

“At the heart of our democracy is the ability to make a choice. And tomorrow the choice is clear: You can Choose Progress and Vote PLP,” he said.

“Or you can choose ‘Reset’ and go back. Over the many days and weeks of this campaign, we have shown you what we have achieved over the past four and half years.”

“We’ve told you of our plans and shown you what comes next and we’ve invited you to join with us, to partner with us, to build a better future for The Bahamas. My friends I trust you will do the right thing. I trust that you will choose progress.”

Mr Davis said he met over the weekend with international election observer groups from the Caribbean Community, the Commonwealth of Nations and the Organization of American States, which together represent 78 countries monitoring the election process.

He welcomed the observers and said international groups had supported Bahamian elections for decades.

“I am happy and proud to say that they continue to be impressed with the strength of our democracy. They see the passion and respect that Bahamians bring to the process,” he said yesterday.

The rally ended with Mr Davis and a small group of his colleagues joining hands on stage while “Sign of a Victory” by R Kelly played.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also joined party members on stage in prayer as supporters celebrated and called for victory.