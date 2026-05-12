Decision Day: Bahamians head to polls to choose next govt

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIANS go to the polls today to decide whether Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis secures the rare mandate for a second consecutive term, or whether they return the Free National Movement to power, extending the political ping-pong that has defined modern Bahamian elections.

The vote comes after a short, sharp campaign that exposed unease about the cost of living, immigration, election integrity and public accountability.

The Progressive Liberal Party enters the election asking voters to judge it on what it calls a record of economic recovery, improved international confidence, new investments, expanded opportunities and unfinished work. The Free National Movement is asking voters to deny the PLP a second term, arguing that the Davis administration has failed to deliver promised reforms, failed to ease pressure on ordinary Bahamians and failed to govern with enough transparency.

The election will be fought across 41 constituencies after the addition of St James in western New Providence and Bimini and the Berry Islands. More than 209,000 Bahamians are registered to vote, a record figure that reflects both the stakes of the contest and the surge in late registrations that followed the prime minister’s decision to dissolve Parliament on April 8 and call an early election.

Mr Davis, who led the PLP to victory in 2021, called the election months before it was constitutionally due. That decision gave the governing party a chance to seek a fresh mandate while the economy is showing stronger headline indicators, including improved credit ratings and continued tourism-driven recovery.

But those national indicators sit beside the daily frustration many voters still feel over grocery prices, rent, light bills and healthcare strain.

The Davis administration has leaned heavily on the argument that the country is moving in the right direction. The PLP’s “Blueprint for Progress” has promised expanded worker protections, tighter immigration enforcement, a migrant health insurance scheme, a focus on artificial intelligence, more training opportunities, housing support and other programmes tied to the prime minister’s message of helping Bahamians “learn, earn and own”.

Mr Davis has framed the election as a choice between continuity and regression. In the campaign’s final stretch, he cast the FNM as unfit to govern and argued that the opposition lacks both the temperament and ideas needed to run the country.

Mr Pintard has tried to turn that attack back on the government, presenting the FNM as a cleaner, humbler and more accountable alternative. The FNM’s manifesto promises to remove VAT from everyday essentials, medical costs and educational supplies; introduce a national lottery; build at least 5,000 homes; hire 100 doctors and 200 nurses; expand healthcare; strengthen immigration enforcement; and begin rolling out the Freedom of Information Act within its first 90 days in office.

That FOIA pledge is politically potent because transparency has become one of the softest parts of the PLP’s record. The Davis administration came to office promising reforms, but several of the country’s long-discussed accountability measures remain incomplete or unimplemented. The prime minister has defended himself by framing transparency and accountability as matters of character and trust, but the opposition has used the delays to argue that the government has no serious appetite for scrutiny.

The campaign also unfolded against a troubling backdrop of fraud allegations and concern about the voters’ register. Over the last several months, several cases involving foreign nationals accused of possessing fraudulent voter cards or other government documents reached the courts. Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson has repeatedly defended the integrity of the register, while opposition figures and third-party activists have continued to raise concerns.

Those concerns intensified after long lines and administrative problems affected the advanced poll. PLP chairman Fred Mitchell rejected claims of chaos but conceded that waits were unacceptable and that election officials failed to properly calculate the number of booths, rooms and workers needed.

International observers will be watching today’s vote.

The campaign has not been without other controversies.

The Tribune reported that more than $200,000 in gift certificates distributed to Abaco residents in the names of PLP candidates and officials as Hurricane Dorian relief payments were funded by the Ministry of Finance, according to Premier Importers chief executive officer Chris Lleida.

The controversy was followed by reports that electricity bills for residents of Grand Cay and Moore’s Island were wiped to zero two weeks before the election after Mr Davis visited the island and promised relief. The government said it intervened to resolve long-standing billing problems tied to Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics called the timing suspicious, while former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham accused the PLP of trying to buy votes.

The election has also exposed strains inside and around the two major parties.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is running as an independent in Killarney after being denied an FNM nomination, while former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham returned to the campaign stage for the FNM and aimed some of his sharpest criticism at the possibility of PLP Fort Charlotte candidate Sebas Bastian rising in the party’s future leadership.

The Coalition of Independents, led by Lincoln Bain, has tried to position itself as a break from the PLP-FNM cycle, though no third party has ever formed the government in an independent Bahamas.