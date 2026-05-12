FACING REALITY: We don’t need to be loud to be seen

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

THE true strength of a country is not measured by the height of its buildings, the size of its economy, or the influence of its politicians. The real strength of a nation is found in its people — ordinary citizens who understand that every action, every interaction, and every public display of behaviour contributes either to the peace and progress of the country or to its decline.

The Bahamas belongs to all of us equally.

It doesn’t belong to one class, one race, one political group, one island, or one social circle. Every Bahamian has an equal stake in this nation and an equal responsibility to preserve its dignity. That means every citizen must do their part to create an atmosphere where people feel safe, respected, comfortable, and proud to call this country home.

No one should feel intimidated to go anywhere in The Bahamas. No one should feel unwelcome because of where they come from, how they speak, what community they live in, or what social status they hold. A peaceful society is built when people can move freely without fear of humiliation, aggression, or harassment. That sense of ease and comfort is one of the greatest signs of a healthy nation.

At the same time, guests who visit our shores must also govern themselves accordingly and contribute positively to the country that hosts them. Hospitality does not mean surrendering our standards or tolerating disrespectful behaviour. Visitors should enjoy our islands, our culture, and our people, but they should also understand that maintaining peace, cleanliness, civility, and mutual respect is everyone’s responsibility.

Respect must go both ways.

The law, above all else, must apply equally across the board. A nation begins to decay when people believe that certain individuals are above the law because of money, influence, politics, or social standing. Justice cannot survive where favouritism thrives. The rules must be for all people, under all circumstances, without exception. No one should receive special treatment while others are punished harshly for the same offences. Equality before the law is not merely a slogan, it’s the foundation of national stability.

A country cannot prosper when its citizens feel cheated by double standards. If laws are selectively enforced, resentment grows. Trust disappears. People begin to feel alienated from their own institutions. But when citizens see fairness applied consistently, it strengthens national unity because people feel protected rather than targeted.

Patriotism is not only waving flags during celebrations, or shouting political slogans during election season. Real patriotism is guarding the reputation of the country every single day. It means understanding that our behaviour reflects on the nation as a whole. Every rude encounter, every public disturbance, every act of aggression, every display of disorder creates impressions that linger far beyond the moment.

In a tourism-driven country like The Bahamas, this is especially important. Millions of people visit our islands seeking peace, relaxation, warmth, beauty, and hospitality. They do not travel here to witness chaos, hostility, or uncontrolled public behaviour. They come looking for serenity. They come to escape stress. They come because The Bahamas has long been associated with warmth and pleasantness.

Unfortunately, there are moments when boorish conduct damages that image.

Loud, aggressive, and boisterous behaviour in public spaces should never be celebrated as entertainment or mistaken for strength. There is nothing admirable about disturbing public peace, intimidating others with aggression, or creating unnecessary tension in shared spaces. “Loud and aggressive people are a vexation.” That statement is not simply an old saying, it’s a truth that societies ignore at their peril.

Noise without purpose, confrontational attitudes, public vulgarity, and reckless behaviour create discomfort not only for visitors but for Bahamians themselves.

Civility matters.

Decorum matters.

Self-control matters.

A peaceful atmosphere is one of the greatest gifts a country can offer its people and its guests.

Many people underestimate how deeply public behaviour affects national perception. Tourists remember how they felt in a place far more than what they saw. A visitor may forget the exact details of a hotel room or a restaurant meal, but they will never forget whether they felt welcomed, safe, relaxed, and respected. Likewise, they will remember if they felt uneasy, harassed, or overwhelmed by disorderly conduct.

The tourism industry is not sustained solely by beaches and sunshine. Plenty of countries have beautiful scenery. What distinguishes a destination is the atmosphere created by its people. Politeness, courtesy, calmness, and respect are among the most powerful economic assets any tourism destination can possess.

This is why behaviour in public matters so much. The way we speak to each other, the way we conduct ourselves in stores, on buses, in parking lots, on beaches, at events, and in our neighbourhoods, all contribute to the national environment. A pleasant society does not happen accidentally. It’s cultivated intentionally through discipline, mutual respect, and social standards that discourage conduct that disturbs the peace.

Parents, schools, churches, civic organisations, and community leaders all have a role to play in teaching these values. Children should grow up understanding that manners are not signs of weakness. Courtesy is not outdated. Respecting public spaces is not optional. Learning how to communicate without hostility is a national necessity.

Too often, societies begin to glorify confrontation and confusion. People mistake loudness for confidence. Aggression becomes entertainment. Public disturbances become social media spectacles. But nations that normalize disorder eventually pay a price for it — socially, economically, and psychologically.

Peaceful societies are not built by accident. They are built by people who consciously reject behaviour that creates instability. They are built by citizens who understand that every person has a duty to preserve harmony in shared spaces. They are built by leaders who promote unity rather than division. They are built by communities that value calmness over chaos.

The Bahamas has always possessed the ingredients for greatness: natural beauty, resilient people, cultural richness, and strong spiritual foundations. But preserving that greatness requires vigilance. It requires us to guard not only our physical environment but also the emotional and social atmosphere of the nation.

Preservation is not only about protecting beaches and historic sites. It’s also about preserving civility, respect, order, and national pride. A dirty environment affects the spirit of a country, but so does a hostile atmosphere. A society where people constantly feel tense, disrespected, or intimidated cannot truly flourish.

Nothing beats a pleasant atmosphere. There is tremendous power in simple kindness. A smile, patience, respectful speech, and consideration for others create a ripple effect that spreads far beyond individual encounters. When people feel respected, they are more likely to extend respect to others. That’s how healthy societies sustain themselves.

The Bahamas should strive to become known not only for its beauty but also for its refinement, warmth, discipline, and civility. We should aspire to be a country where people feel peace the moment they arrive — not just because of the ocean breeze, but because of the conduct of the people themselves.

Every Bahamian has a role in shaping that future. We cannot leave national development solely in the hands of politicians or government agencies. Nation-building begins with ordinary people making conscious decisions every day to contribute positively to the environment around them.

Facing reality, the future of The Bahamas depends on whether we embrace that responsibility. Do we want to become a society known for courtesy, peace, fairness, and dignity?

Or do we allow disorder, aggression, disrespect, and division to define us?

The answer lies not in grand speeches, but in daily conduct. A country moves forward when its people understand that peace is precious, respect is essential, and civility is strength.

The Bahamas deserves nothing less.